In Pictures: Vintage vehicles pop their trunks for car boot sale
Event organiser Luigia Minichiello adjusts her glasses in the wing mirror of a Lambretta (James Manning/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Fans of classic cars and bagging a bargain are combining their passions this weekend at an event in central London.

The Classic Car Boot Sale in Granary Square and Coal Drops Yard at King’s Cross offers second-hand delights amid vintage vehicles, including pick-up trucks and scooters.

To celebrate Earth Day, all of the retro motors on display have been updated with electric engines.

Classic Car Boot SaleTwo men sit in front of a classic Ford truck (James Manning/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Classic Car Boot SaleA view through the windscreen of a classic car (James Manning/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Classic Car Boot SaleA 1965 Mercedes W111 coupe (James Manning/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Classic Car Boot SaleScooter enthusiast Bell Watson stands with his 1966 Lambretta (James Manning/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Classic Car Boot SaleA visitor admires a hot rod (James Manning/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Classic Car Boot SaleA man browses vinyl records in front of a 1965 VW Campervan (James Manning/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Classic Car Boot SaleA 1957 Oldsmobile (James Manning/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Classic Car Boot SaleA stallholder arranges boxes next to her 1967 Citroen DBS (James Manning/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

