In Pictures: Vintage vehicles pop their trunks for car boot sale

Fans of classic cars and bagging a bargain are combining their passions this weekend at an event in central London.

The Classic Car Boot Sale in Granary Square and Coal Drops Yard at King’s Cross offers second-hand delights amid vintage vehicles, including pick-up trucks and scooters.

To celebrate Earth Day, all of the retro motors on display have been updated with electric engines.

