Weight loss influencer, 35, dies just 4 months after wedding

A newlywed mum-of-four influencer has died from a suspected cardiac arrest, aged just 35.

Instagram star Mila de Jesus passed away on Friday (12 Jan). She’d only tied the knot with her husband, George Kowszik, four months ago. She leaves behind four children from a previous relationship.

She’d been dealing with psoriasis since July and shared her story to social media back in October.

“It’s been three months dealing with this situation, 80 per cent of my body is affected,” she wrote. “Juggling doctors, medications, ointments, and taking a deep breath.”

In November, she celebrated six years since her weight loss surgery with two snaps side by side showing her remarkable transformation.

She wrote: “Thirteen years between one photo and another.

“Six years since a decision that changed my life in various aspects. “On one side, the 22-year-old Mila, and on the other, the 35-year-old Mila. “Look at how much we’ve changed, how we’ve grown, and what we’ve learned.

“Proud, girl, proud.”

Mila was from Bahia, Brazil, but lived in Boston, Massachusetts, US.

After the news of her passing, her fans recalled how she’d lost her mother about two years ago.

Many of the lifestyle influencer’s 58,500 Instagram followers have been leaving condolence messages.

One wrote: “I wish you could show up in Stories and say it was just a prank. A test for you to see how much you are loved!

“Rest in peace, Mila, and thank you so much for teaching us how to smile even in the midst of life’s chaos.”

