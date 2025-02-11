This is the one interview tip ‘guaranteed’ to land you your dream job

Imagine doing several rounds of interviews for your dream job, spending evening after evening preparing what you're going to say, already envisioning yourself stood by the coffee machine doing office small talk - and then you get ghosted.

All of us have been there, and it can be super disheartening when you think you've got the role in the bag.

Suddenly, quiet-quitting your existing job doesn't feel like such a good idea, does it?

But there could be one tiny trick you're missing that's setting you apart from other candidates, according to a TikTok careers expert, and it requires zero preparation.









According to @sellingsaraa, the one thing we should all be doing when we get to those final stages, is sending a personalised thank you email to the person who interviewed us.

"If you've gone for a few interviews this week and you feel as though you're the most excellent candidate, chances are, you're up against another excellent candidate", she admits, saying you should send an email "after every single interview".

"Just think about it, if you were on a HR team and you guys couldn't figure out which excellent candidate you wanted to here, but one sent a thank you letter for all the time that you guys took to interview them... that's the one that they're going to pick."

And it would seem those responsible for picking new hires seem to think it's an impactful way to stand out too.

"As a hiring manager I can confirm 95 per cent of candidates don't do this", one wrote with a clapping emoji.

"As a recruiter no one writes thank yous and managers LOVE it", another added.

Someone else chimed in: "Highly endorse this! Signed, a recruiter."

It's worth taking five minutes of your team to do this after your next interview - you never know, it could just be the email that gets you the job.

