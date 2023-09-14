Who is Jaime Maussan? The man who claims to have shown 'alien corpses' to Mexican congress

The mysterious alien corpses that were revealed before Mexican Congress on Tuesday has left many wondering who the man that unveiled them is.

Jaime Maussan, a self-proclaimed expert on UFOs and Extra Terrestrial beings, appeared before Congress earlier this week to display the two alleged mummified "alien corpses".

During the hearing he claimed the corpses to be around 1000 years old and that more than 30 per cent of the corpses' DNA to be "unknown".

Speaking to members of the Mexican government and US officials at the event, Maussan said under oath: "These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution... These aren't beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. they were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilised."

Maussan has worked for Mexican media like TV Azteca and 60 minutes as a journalist. And this isn't the first time Maussan has claimed to have discovered extra terrestrial objects and beings.

In 2010, Maussan hosted his own TV show, and was the subject of a 2019 movie titled Maussan's UFO Files. The movie was an hour long documentary film that covered Maussan's pursuit of "the most controversial UFO events" in Mexican history.

In 2015, Maussan had reported that he had found a supposed alien body in Peru, but this was later debunked after the corpse was shown to be that of a human child.

José de Jesús Zalce Benítez, the director of the Scientific Institute for Health of the Mexican Navy, has also been involved in presenting Tuesday's findings and the now debunked discovery in 2015.

During Tuesday's hearing, Benítez showed Congress scans of the alleged alien corpses, and claimed that they had retractable necks, no teeth, and big eyes that were capable of "wide stereoscopic vision." Similarly, in 2015, Benítez was a lead researcher in the presentation of the debunked alien body discovery.

Congress representatives said the information provided to them by Maussan had left them with "thoughts" and "concerns" and that they would "continue talking about this".

