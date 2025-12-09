Watch terrifying moment 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits Japan

Watch the terrifying moment a 7.5-magnitude earthquake shakes Japan.

The earthquake which which struck around 11.15pm on Monday (8 December) around 50 miles off the coast of Aomori in the Pacific Ocean, injured at least 33 people.

Widespread tsunami warnings were issued, with waves up to 70cm seen in several coastal communities.

Tsunami alerts have now been lifted, however nuclear power plants in the northeastern region are carrying out urgent checks for impacts from the quake.

