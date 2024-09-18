JD Vance's 2012 blog post could come back to haunt him

Back in 2012 when President Barack Obama won his reelection, Trump's running mate JD Vance went on to write a blog post criticising the Republican Party's stance on migrants.

In the piece, Vance (who was a law student at Yale at the time) said it was "openly hostile to non-whites" and alienating "Blacks, Latinos [and] the youth."

Four years later, Vance asked his former college teacher Brad Nelson to delete the blog.

Nelson told CNN that he agreed to remove the piece at Vance's request, in his hopes he would secure a job in Republican politics. However, it still remains on the internet's archive.

"A significant part of Republican immigration policy centers on the possibility of deporting 12 million people (or ‘self-deporting’ them)," he wrote. "Think about it: we conservatives (rightly) mistrust the government to efficiently administer business loans and regulate our food supply, yet we allegedly believe that it can deport millions of unregistered aliens. The notion fails to pass the laugh test. The same can be said for too much of the party’s platform."



Now, Vance is running alongside Trump for the upcoming US election, supporting some of the anti-immigrant ideologies that he once criticised.

Speaking on Sunday about his prior criticism of Trump's stance, he said: "The reason that I changed my mind on Donald Trump is actually perfectly highlighted by what’s going on in Springfield.

"Because the media and the Kamala Harris campaign, they’ve been calling the residents of Springfield racist, they’ve been lying about them. They’ve been saying that they make up these reports of migrants eating geese, and they completely ignore the public health disaster that is unfolding in Springfield at this very minute. You know who hasn’t ignored it? Donald Trump."

