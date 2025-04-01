JD Vance's Greenland outfit becomes instant meme as he's called out for hypocrisy

JD Vance’s controversial trip to Greenland this week has made headlines all over the world – and social media users are calling out one key detail and accusing Vance of hypocrisy.

One eye-catching moment saw Vance appear to be surprised that Greenland was “cold as s***” during his visit to the Danish semiautonomous territory.

However, it’s Vance’s attire which is proving a talking point online.

Vance, the Vice President, was joined by his wife Usha and National Security advisor Mike Waltz at the US military's Pituffik Space Base on Friday (28 March).

It’s being viewed by Denmark as a provocation amid President Donald Trump's bid to annex the strategically-placed, resource-rich territory.

Now, cast your mind back to when Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky visited the White House for a chaotic meeting earlier in March, with Vance and Trump criticising him for the clothes he wore.

The Ukrainian president was mocked for his black sweater, which bore the Ukrainian trident, a departure from his usual military fatigues.

After criticising Zelensky for not wearing a suit on an official visit, people online have been quick to point out that Vance himself is not wearing a suit while visiting Greenland.

Vance told U.S. service members at a Greenland base that he only recently realized what they were doing there.

“I think a lot of Americans wonder why does Greenland matter so much?” Vance said during his remarks at the Pituffik Space Base. “And I have learned a lot about that today myself. You can read about it in a book, but I saw it up close and personal."

