As US president Donald Trump continues to look into expanding the United States - by making Canada the “51st state” or buying Greenland - past comments from his vice president JD Vance about the latter, made in an interview with Fox News, are circulating again on social media.

Speaking to Maria Bartiromo for Sunday Morning Futures in February, the former Ohio senator insisted Greenland was “really important” to America’s national security.

“Frankly, Denmark, which controls Greenland, is not doing its job, and it’s not being a good ally. So you have to ask yourself, ‘how are we going to solve that problem, solve our national security?’

“If that means that we need to take more territorial interest in Greenland, that is what President Trump is going to do, because he doesn’t care about what the Europeans scream at us, he cares about putting the interests of American citizens first,” he said.

The video has resurfaced online after Vance and the second lady visited the Danish territory in what became and extremely scaled-back trip.

