Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced a plan to give away most of his $124 billion fortune during his life, leading to jokes about how Elon Musk might end up doing the same ... by mistake.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Bezos, 58, was asked if he plans to donate most of his wealth, to which he said, "Yeah, I do."

Some of the causes Bezos cares about are fighting climate change and supporting people who are helping others. The former Amazon CEO recently pledged $100 million to musician and philanthropist Dolly Parton for charities of her choosing.

The announcement comes after Bezos has been under scrutiny for not pledging his mass fortune away like his ex-wife Mackenzie Scott.

Some have made similar criticisms about the world's richest person- Musk.



However, others joked that Musk is following in Bezos' footsteps by giving away his fortune to the social media platform Twitter, which he recently acquired.

Since Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, he has been toying with solutions to make the platform more profitable.

But after a tumultuous two weeks, it seems Musk has lost more money in his investment than earned. Although, it is still early in his acquisition.

Advertisers have pulled ads off the platform for fear of an unregulated free-for-all and the $8 Twitter Blue subscription was forced to pause after users took advantage of their blue check marks.

So while Bezos is pledging to get rid of his fortune, Musk seems to also be losing some of his own.

"That’s funny. Musk just flushed his money away. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to give most of his £110bn fortune away," Janet tweeted.

It is unclear if Musk will also pledge to donate most of his $199 billion fortune to charities throughout his lifetime.

