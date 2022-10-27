Panic seems to have gripped some people on Twitter as Elon Musk prepares to take over the company. So, in an effort to calm advertisers' nerves, Musk has revealed his plan for the platform.

"There has been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most of it has been wrong," Musk wrote in a three-page note.

Since his initial $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter, people have speculated the Tesla CEO plans to make major changes to the platform in order to promote free speech, including taking it private.

Musk has been an outspoken advocate of free speech, believing Twitter's ban on Donald Trump and other right-wing figures to be wrong despite those people potentially spreading misinformation.

His hope is to make Twitter a "common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence."

But he's also making it clear that Twitter will not become a "free-for-all hellscape."

Musk said he worries that social media "will splitter into far right-wing and far-left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide" due to censorship on the app.

With his approach, he believes he can merge the two together in a respectful, healthy way.

Both sides have expressed concerns about where the line is drawn in sharing opinions and promoting misinformation or violence.

"Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!" Musk wrote.

"In addition to adhering to the laws of our land, our platform must be warm and welcome to all where you can choose your desire experience according to your preferences," he added.

Musk's words of comfort were met with mixed reviews.





Musk also told advertisers "Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world," and said to achieve this there must be high relevancy ads to users.

Musk is expected to take over Twitter by Friday.

