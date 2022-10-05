The Netflix docudrama about serial killed Jeffrey Dahmer has been an instant hit - telling the story of the notorious murderer’s depraved killings.

And while the Netflix synopsis asks: "How did he evade arrest for so long?” for many viewers the answer is as old as time … the police failed at their jobs.

The show opens on Glenda Cleveland (Niecy Nash), a single mother who lived next door to Dahmer (Evan Peters) in Milwaukee.

She could smell disgusting odors through the shared vent, and often heard weird noises.

She alerted authorities to the suspicious behavior of her neighbor weeks before his arrest.

When he was eventually arrested, Cleveland shouts at cops: “I called y'all, and I told you over and over a million times that something was going on, and you know what you did? Y'all did nothing!"

In 1991, a Dahmer victim escaped. 14-year-old Konerak Sinthasomphone was found naked and in distress in an alley.

Dahmer somehow convinced cops that the boy was 19, drunk, and they were romantic partners.

Cops joked that Sinthasomphone hadn’t said a word - but that was because Dahmer had drilled a hole into his skull and poured acid into his brain.

Dahmer later killed him.

Four more victims were killed between Sinthasomphone's death and Dahmer's eventual capture.

Dahmer may have partly escaped suspicion by choosing victims from the fringes of society - taking advantage of suspicions that some viewers had that police didn’t care about marginalized people.

Viewers were quick to point out the flaws in the police investigation in a series of scathing Twitter posts.





