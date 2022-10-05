The Netflix docudrama about serial killed Jeffrey Dahmer has been an instant hit - telling the story of the notorious murderer’s depraved killings.
And while the Netflix synopsis asks: "How did he evade arrest for so long?” for many viewers the answer is as old as time … the police failed at their jobs.
The show opens on Glenda Cleveland (Niecy Nash), a single mother who lived next door to Dahmer (Evan Peters) in Milwaukee.
She could smell disgusting odors through the shared vent, and often heard weird noises.
She alerted authorities to the suspicious behavior of her neighbor weeks before his arrest.
When he was eventually arrested, Cleveland shouts at cops: “I called y'all, and I told you over and over a million times that something was going on, and you know what you did? Y'all did nothing!"
In 1991, a Dahmer victim escaped. 14-year-old Konerak Sinthasomphone was found naked and in distress in an alley.
Dahmer somehow convinced cops that the boy was 19, drunk, and they were romantic partners.
Cops joked that Sinthasomphone hadn’t said a word - but that was because Dahmer had drilled a hole into his skull and poured acid into his brain.
Dahmer later killed him.
Four more victims were killed between Sinthasomphone's death and Dahmer's eventual capture.
Dahmer may have partly escaped suspicion by choosing victims from the fringes of society - taking advantage of suspicions that some viewers had that police didn’t care about marginalized people.
Viewers were quick to point out the flaws in the police investigation in a series of scathing Twitter posts.
\u201cAfter watching Dahmer, one thing I realised that Jeffery dahmer was definitely such a successful serial killer because of american police having a racism problem, not because he was brilliant. So basically Jeff is an example of white privileged guy.\n\n#DahmerNetflix\u201d— Harshit Aggarwal (@Harshit Aggarwal) 1664371907
\u201cThe police actually RETURNED this child to Jeffrey Dahmer after he escaped and was running naked through the streets. \n\nThey took Jeffrey\u2019s word that he was 19 and was his boyfriend. \n\nHe was 14.\u201d— chris evans (@chris evans) 1664437008
\u201cIf you get anything from watching @netflix Dahmer, I hope it\u2019s that the police will listen to a white man that\u2019s a pedophile before they listen to a black woman. And if you don\u2019t think this is still a problem you aren\u2019t around enough black women. \n#DahmerNetflix\u201d— Brittany (Persephone) (@Brittany (Persephone)) 1664497271
\u201cThe police every time they got a call from Jeff dahmer\u2019s neighbor. #DahmerNetflix\u201d— abdiii (@abdiii) 1664473547
\u201cThe police every time the lady called them about Jeffery Dahmer doing some sketchy shit in his apartment: \n\n#DahmerNetflix\u201d— \ud835\udcdb\ud835\udcee\ud835\udcf8\ud835\udcf7\ud835\udcee\ud835\udcfb\ud835\udd02\ud835\udcfc \ud835\udcdc\ud835\udcf8\ud835\udcf7\ud835\udcfd\ud835\udcee\ud835\udcfb\ud835\udcf8\ud83e\udd0e\ud83c\udde9\ud83c\uddf4 (@\ud835\udcdb\ud835\udcee\ud835\udcf8\ud835\udcf7\ud835\udcee\ud835\udcfb\ud835\udd02\ud835\udcfc \ud835\udcdc\ud835\udcf8\ud835\udcf7\ud835\udcfd\ud835\udcee\ud835\udcfb\ud835\udcf8\ud83e\udd0e\ud83c\udde9\ud83c\uddf4) 1664388608
\u201cThe police officer who pulled Jeffrey Dahmer over while he was drunk driving and had a human body in his car let him go because he \u201chad his whole life ahead of him\u201d. The judge in his rape case said Jeffrey \u201creminded him of his grandson\u201d\n\nWhite privilege at its finest.\u201d— chris evans (@chris evans) 1664525454
\u201cSeeing how negligent the police were when it comes to Jeffrey Dahmer is infuriating\u201d— J A Z Z i i (@J A Z Z i i) 1665003005
\u201c[caught sawing a guy\u2019s head off] \n\njeffrey dahmer: oh, officer, us homosexuals like rough housing and such like, all good fun\n\npolice officer: i wish being gay were illegal, but since it isn\u2019t i must leave you to have what i presume is normal gay sex in peace. good evening, sir.\u201d— milo edwards (@milo edwards) 1664889258
