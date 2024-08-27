Jo Whiley to kick off BBC Radio 2’s CBeebies Bedtime Story takeover week

Jo Whiley is to kick off a BBC Radio 2 takeover of CBeebies Bedtime Stories with a book about rock stars.

Radio presenters Scott Mills, Trevor Nelson, Vernon Kay and Sara Cox will also read stories in a week-long celebration of music on the children’s programme, which has previously welcomed guest readers including Harry Styles, Dolly Parton and the Princess of Wales.

Sara Cox will read a story (BBC/PA)

Whiley, 59, will read from Rock Stars Don’t Nap by Jason Perkins and Cale Atkinson on Monday September 2 before Mills engages viewers in a story about the power of listening called What Makes a Lemur Listen by Samuel Langley-Swain and Helen Panayi the day after.

On Wednesday September 4, Nelson will present Whisper, Shout: Let it Out! by Madhvi Ramani and Anuska Allepuz and he will be followed by Kay who will read from You Can Do Anything (Hip And Hop) by Akala and Sav Akyuz.

Cox will appear on screens on Friday September 6 with Kitsy Bitsy’s Noisy Neighbours by Polly Faber and Melissa Crowton before the five presenters come together to read One Sweet Song by Jyoti Rajan Gopal and Sonia Sanchez on September 7.

Whiley said: “I loved reading my Bedtime Story to the next generation of CBeebies rockstars!

“I have so many precious memories of reading with my children when they were growing up and this was a lovely nostalgic thing to do.

Vernon Kay (BBC/PA)

“I’m a huge fan of the storytellers and illustrators who gift us these books and stories and it was a privilege to be part of the CBeebies Bedtime Story gang.”

Cox added: “It was absolutely dreamy reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story and I hope with the help of my A-Level Theatre Studies I managed to bring the book alive!

“When after a long, busy day you’re reading an average of three books to three kids for quite a few years it’s easy to forget the magic a bedtime story can bring… now my kids are teenagers and too big for stories, taking part in this really reminded me of the fun and importance of a cuddled-up bedtime story.”

Mills said appearing on the show had been on his “bucket list” while Nelson said it was an “unusual experience” but added that he “morphed into it”.

The special week of CBeebies Bedtime Stories builds up to a weekend of music, entertainment and festival fun with live music weekend Radio 2 In The Park which this year takes place in Preston from September 6 to 8.

CBeebies Bedtime Story is on each weekday at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.