President of the United States Joe Biden has issued a pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, who has faced legal action in relation to firearms and tax.

Some have deemed the shock pardon as a U-turn on Biden’s word that he would not grant his son clemency before the end of his time in office in January 2025, when Donald Trump will take over as US president.

In June, Hunter Biden was convicted of three firearm charges and in September, he pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion. He was due to be sentenced on 12 and 16 December respectively, but that will no longer take place after a “full and unconditional pardon” from the president.

In a statement released by the White House, President Biden said: “From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department's decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted.

“Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form.

“Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently.”

It concluded: “Here’s the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice – and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision.”

Unsurprisingly, the pardon has drawn a mixed reaction. While many people are in support, others appear to disagree with the president using his powers to pardon his child.

“Joe Biden pardoning Hunter looks bad but most fathers would do the same thing under the circumstances,” one person argued.

Another said: “Good for Joe Biden. America elected a convicted felon (Donald Trump). That convicted felon pardoned his son-in-law’s father and appointed him Ambassador to France. If you support that, I don’t want to hear jack-s*** about Biden pardoning his son.”

Someone wrote: “Pro tip: if you said nothing when Donald Trump pardoned donors, cronies, extended family members, and war criminals, then sit the f*** down and shut the f*** up about Joe Biden pardoning his own son. Just put a f***ing sock in it.”

“It's terrible politics and precedent but I'm going to be honest and say that the Trump team has been brutally clear they want revenge on their enemies, they are obsessed with Hunter in particular, and that would weigh like hell on me if I were his father and could protect him,” another X/Twitter user said.

Despite Trump pardoning several extended family members and associates, he has taken to social media to decry it as a “miscarriage of Justice”.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!”

