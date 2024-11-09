Nancy Pelosi blames Joe Biden for Donald Trump's US election 2024 win

The fallout from the results of the US election 2024 continues as Nancy Pelosi has blamed Joe Biden for Kamala Harris losing to Donald Trump.

The former US House of Representatives Speaker has slammed Biden for not pulling out of the race as the Democrat candidate sooner, saying there would have been more time and opportunity for an open primary.

In an interview with The New York Times, Pelosi said: "Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race. The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary.

"[Harris] would have done well in that and been stronger going forward. But we don't know that. That didn't happen. Kamala, I think, still would've won but she may have been stronger having taken her case to the public sooner."

Pelosi, who was a leading figure in calling for Biden to step aside in the first place, also said the president's immediate endorsement of Harris made it "almost impossible to have a primary".

Nancy Pelosi said the Democrats might have done better in the US election 2024 if Joe Biden stepped down earlier / Kevin Dietsch, Andrew Harnik & Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

Trump won 301 of the electoral votes compared to Harris' 226 - 270 votes are needed to win.

Since the result, there have been loads of reactions across social media.

While the results were being announced and Trump was on the brink of winning, Cardi B said she "hates" everyone that voted for Trump.

Trump's niece, Mary, who is an outspoken critic of her uncle, had a 10-word response to the election result on X / Twitter.

On her Instagram story, Billie Eilish declared the election result as a "war on women" and followed that up with a post that said "times are really scary".

And the Obamas issued a statement on social media which led to lots of calls for former First Lady Michelle Obama to run for president in the US election 2028.

The White House and Harris' campaign have not yet spoken about Pelosi's claims.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

