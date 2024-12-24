Hawk Tuah girl's career is 'over' after meme coin launch, according to streamer

It’s been an eventful month for the 'hawk-tuah girl' to say the least, and now a popular streamer has claimed her career is “over” after the disastrous launch of her meme coin.

It comes as the team behind the failed meme coin $HAWK token, fronted by Hailey Welch, addressed backlash after the cryptocurrency completely bombed .

It's understood $HAWK token was the victim of a 'rug pull', where snipers who buy the asset where it's cheaper and instantly sell it where it's more expensive end up making a huge profit, according to CoinMarketCap .

Now, streamer Asmongold – who has more than 3.5 million followers on Twitch and 3 million YouTube subscribers – hit out at the alleged “rug pull” and claimed it would be the “end” of Welch's career.

He responded to the statement released by Welch, saying: “She apparently is dealing with a legal team now because of how badly she f***** this thing up, which is really f****** funny for me to see this.

“Complete damage control. It’s absolute and complete damage control. 100 per cent that’s what’s happening.”

The streamer went on to say: “Was it really her fault? It was something that she was responsible for. And so, whether it was her fault is something to be decided in the court. But, if you think of it in the eyes of the public, was she at fault in the eyes of the public? The answer to that is abso-f******-lutely.

“‘Why did she allow her name to be used,’ Yeah and she promoted it, she went crazy with this stuff.”

Asmongold went on to say: “I do feel like this is probably the end of the Hawk Tuah girl. The 15 minutes of fame have already, you know, kind of extended their welcome and worn out their welcome. I think people have been pretty much looking forward to this. And, yeah, this is it.”

$HAWK token was publicised heavily and quickly rose to a $490 million market cap when launched on 4 December but it absolutely tanked within hours and lost around 95 per cent of its value. It cost millions collectively to people who had bought the cryptocurrency.

