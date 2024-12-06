Social media has been reacting to Haliey Welch aka “ Hawk Tuah girl" after she launched her own memecoin cryptocurrency which plummeted in value within hours.

The viral star first gained attention when she responded with "Hawk tuah" to an NSFW question about making a man go crazy in bed. Since then has launched her own podcast "Talk Tuah", and her most recent business endeavour is her cryptocurrency called “HAWK” on the Solana blockchain.

Speaking to Fortune, the 21-year-old insisted that her meme coin was “not just a cash grab” but others online think otherwise after the coin was $0.005492, when it launched initially rose over 900 per cent in value, according to the Crypto Times .. But then it had a massive 91 per cent drop over the following hours.

While some made sizable profits from this activity - selling more than 135 million HAWK tokens and making a reported $1.3 million from one trade.

But there were those who were not happy and claimed that a large supply of the tokens was owned by 10 “connected” insiders and snipers who have been selling them off since they launched - with one investor already filling a complaint with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as per The Independent.

Welch has been accused of running a crypto "pump and dump” scheme - something which she has denied, as she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that her team “hasn’t sold one token and not 1 KOL was given 1 free token.”

“We tried to stop snipers as best we could through high fee’s in the start of launch on @MeteoraAG,” she added. “Fee’s have now been dropped".

