Influencer and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has hit out at Hawk Tuah girl, real name Hailey Welch, over the disastrous launch of her controversial memecoin cryptocurrency.

As internet users will no doubt remember, Welch became an overnight viral sensation in June after she was interviewed by street YouTubers and gave a very funny response to their NSFW question about making a man go crazy in bed.

This week, she launched a cryptocurrency called “Hawk” – and not long after the launch Welch was already facing backlash over the launch after the value crashed by over 90 per cent in a matter of hours.

When it launched on Wednesday (4 December), at a price of $0.005492, it quickly rose over 900 per cent in value, according to the Crypto Times – but then plummeted by 91 per cent within hours.

Now, she’s facing criticism from all corners of the internet – including from Spiranac, who posted a subtle dig at Welch on Twitter/X.









"If I’ve learned anything, it’s to never release a memecoin," Spiranac said.





Spiranac, who has more than four million followers on Instagram, wasn’t the only person to hit out at Welch online.

Crypto investigator ‘Coffeezilla’ directly spoke to Welch in a Twitter/X spaces conversation, calling “Hawk” “one of the most miserable, horrible launches I’ve ever seen in my life”.

FaZe co-founder Banks also called the memecoin a “scam” and claimed that Welch had been “scammed” by people acting against her interests.





