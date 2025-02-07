Joe Rogan breaks down in tears recalling traumatic experience: 'It's just horrible'

Joe Rogan held back the tears during the latest episode of his podcast while recalling the devastating impact that LA wildfires had on the people around him.

Rogan sat down with Rick Caruso on The Joe Rogan Experience which aired on Thursday (6 February) with his own experience back in 2018.

The podcast host said he was forced to evacuate three times when he lived in Los Angeles where he watched two of his neighbours lose their homes.

"Watching those folks cry in front of the rubble where they lived it’s just… it’s just horrible," he shared, as he had a rare emotional moment leading him to wipe away his tears.

"This was in 2018, and they rebuilt some of them. Two of the houses are still gone in my old neighbourhood," he continued. "They never rebuilt, they just pulled out. It’s like, 'What am I going to do? I lost everything.' I mean, Mel Gibson lost books from the 1600s."

Actor and filmmaker Gibson discovered the devastating news during an appearance on Rogan's podcast.

He told NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas Reports that he had lived in the house for around 15 years: "You live there for a long time, and you had all your stuff. You remember George Carlin talking about your stuff? I had my stuff there, and it’s all like, I’ve been relieved from the burden of my stuff, because it’s all in cinders."

When asked where he was at the time of the emotional discovery, Gibson responded: "I was doing the Rogan podcast… And [I was] kind of ill at ease while we were talking, because I knew my neighbourhood was on fire, so I thought, I wonder if my place is still there.

"But when I got home, sure enough, it wasn’t there. I went home and I said to myself, well, at least I haven’t got any of those pesky plumbing problems anymore."

