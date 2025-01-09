Joe Rogan's chilling conversation about LA wildfires resurfaces amid devastation

A clip of Joe Rogan recalling an eerie conversation about the LA wildfires has resurfaced amid the current devastation.

The podcast host made the comments to fellow comedian Sam Morill on a July episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, as the attention turned to California wildfires.

Rogan was sporting a T-shirt with a Los Angeles Fire Department, calling it a "badass" job. He recalled the time he was filming Fear Factor, where he had a conversation with a firefighter about how bad wildfires can get.

"'One day, it's just gonna be the right wind and fire's gonna start in the right place and it's gonna burn through LA all the way to the ocean and there's not a f***ing thing we can do about it,'" the firefighter reportedly told him.

"If the wind hits the wrong way, it's just going to burn through LA and there's not a thing we can do about it," he reiterated. "These fires are so big... once it happens, it happens in a way that it's so spread out that there's nothing they can do."

The snippet was soon shared to X/Twitter, with one saying: "It's getting weird".

Another fan wrote: "This is prophetic! Once again good Joe Rogan is ahead of the curve!"

Meanwhile, one responded: "Literally anyone could have predicted this.. these wildfires happen every year and all it takes is the right wind to make it go crazy."

According to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, more than 1,400 firefighters remain on the scene, alongside 267 fire engines and nine helicopters.

Governor Gavin Newsom thanked US President Joe Biden for his "swift response and aid to California as we work to battle these unprecedented wildfires".

Last month residents in Malibu were evacuated from a wind-driven blaze dubbed the Franklin Fire, which saw more than 4,000 acres burn and stars including Dick Van Dyke, Cher and Jane Seymour forced to leave their homes.

An update on Wednesday night from the Los Angeles Fire Department lifted evacuation advice in some areas, but kept them in force in the Hollywood Boulevard area.

