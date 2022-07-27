A country singer who decided to shun mainstream record labels and release a track on Donald Trump’s social media platform has gone to number one on the Apple iTunes chart.

Nashville-based country music singer John Rich is one-half of the singing duo Big and Rich. On Friday (22 July) he released his new single “Progress” which has since seen unprecedented success.

Rich utilised the social media platforms that have been considered alternatives to mainstream media sites Twitter and YouTube that have been criticised by right-wing figures for lack of free speech.

Instead, conservative thinker Rich released his single directly on Truth Social and Rumble where it outperformed other more mainstream acts.

The song itself was highly political and referenced major political issues and Conservative themes such as immigration, the military and personal freedoms.

The lyrics read: “They invite the whole world to come live in our land, and leave our countrymen dying in Afghanistan.

“They say let go of Jesus and let government save. You can have back your freedoms if you do what we say.”

Speaking to Just the News about the song’s success, Rich said: “Here I am with no record label, no publisher, no marketing deal. I just got a song that speaks to a lot of people, and Truth and Rumble pushed it out there. And man, I’m really proud of what we did today.”

Rich claimed he was doubtful that mainstream record labels would have put the song out due to its divisive themes, so he decided to release it independently.

In a post on Truth Social, Rich thanked all the “patriots” who downloaded his song.

