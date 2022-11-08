Throughout October, the climate activist group Just Stop Oil has been making headlines with a number of protests across the capital against the UK government’s new oil and gas licences after vowing to take action every day of the month.
From throwing tomato soup over an art masterpiece to causing traffic chaos by blocking a major route in and out of London, the group has certainly made their presence and cause known.
Here is a round-up of all the things the group has targeted.
Van Gogh painting
In this high-profile stunt, two members of the activist group went to London’s National Gallery and threw cans of tomato soup on Vincent Van Gough’s world-famous Sunflowers painting, before gluing themselves to the wall.
\u201c\u2018We know that we're causing disruption. We don\u2019t want to be out doing this\u2019 \u2014 This Just Stop Oil activist explained why they threw tomato soup on Vincent van Gogh\u2019s \u2018Sunflowers\u2019 painting\u201d— NowThis (@NowThis) 1667358780
Dartford crossing bridge
Causing traffic chaos, two activists scaled the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at the Dartford Crossing, leading to the crossing being closed for 42 hours ago. The protestors were eventually brought down by a cherry-picker and arrested.
Harrods
The luxury retailer also found itself a target of Just Stop Oil, as activists from the group sprayed the exterior of the department store with orange paint, while others glued themselves to the tarmac outside.
\u201c\ud83d\udea8 BREAKING: HARRODS SPRAY PAINTED AND KNIGHTSBRIDGE BLOCKED \ud83d\udea8\n\n\ud83c\udfa8 At 9am today, 20 Just Stop Oil supporters stopped traffic on Knightsbridge in central London, demanding an end to new oil and gas. Two have also sprayed the outside of Harrods department store with orange paint.\u201d— Just Stop Oil (@Just Stop Oil) 1666255581
55 Tufton Street
The London address which is home to a controversial climate denial group and other right-wing think tanks was also a target of the group, who again covered the exterior of the building with orange paint in a protest.
Luxury car dealerships
The central London showrooms belonging to luxury vehicle brands Ferrari and Bentley were also sprayed with orange paint. Two were arrested for criminal damage.
King Charles III waxwork
Four protestors were arrested after they smeared chocolate cake over the waxwork of King Charles III at the tourist attraction Madame Tussauds.
\u201cBREAKING: Just Stop Oil activists have thrown custard pies into the face of King Charles's waxwork at London's Madame Tussauds. More follows...\u201d— TalkTV (@TalkTV) 1666606117
Abbey Road
Just Stop Oil protestors blocked traffic at the famous Abbey Road crossing, leading to the arrest of four for “wilful obstruction”.
The Mall
Another stunt saw protestors superglue themselves to The Mall, blocking the road towards Buckingham Palace. 25 people had to be removed by specialist police officers, with some of them having to use debonding liquid in plastic syringes to free the protestors before detaining them.
Met Police
The headquarters of London’s Metropolitan Police service was targeted by orange paint, covering the New Scotland Yard sign.
Central London roads
Blocking roads in London is one of the most disruptive forms of protest and Just Stop Oil has been using it to get its point across. The group blocked a key junction between High Holborn and Kingsway in London and some glued themselves to the road. The group also sat in the middle of the A4, blocking traffic near Baron’s Court tube station.
Downing Street gates
Although unsuccessful, a handful of Just Stop Oil protestors attempted to scale the gates of Downing Street, which leads to the PM's residence, Number 10. Others glued themselves to the tarmac outside and sat on the road blocking the entrance.
M25 Motorway
For two days running, Just Stop Oil protestors brought the M25 motorway to a standstill during rush hour traffic by climbing onto motorway gantries, forcing road closures in both directions. The motorway which circles Greater London was targeted as part of the group's call to end all new oil and gas licenses.
\u201c\ud83d\udee3 BREAKING: M25 BLOCKED FOR SECOND DAY \ud83d\udee3\n\n\ud83d\ude97 Approx 15 supporters of Just Stop Oil\u00a0have climbed onto the overhead gantries of the #M25 at multiple locations \u2014 causing police to stop traffic \u2014 demanding that the Government halts all new oil and gas consents licences.\n\n#COP27\u201d— Just Stop Oil (@Just Stop Oil) 1667896062
