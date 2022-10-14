Just Stop Oil protestors launch tomato soup over iconic Van Gogh painting

Just Stop Oil protestors have been filmed launching tomato soup over an iconic Van Gogh painting at the National Gallery in London.

The two people involved, wearing branded merchandise threw two tins of Heinz soup over the 1888 'Sunflowers' painting, before super-gluing themselves to the wall next to it.

"We cannot afford new oil and gas, it's going to take everything we know and love," one of them shouts.

Police confirm they have now arrested two people for criminal damage and aggravated trespass.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

