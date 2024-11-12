Kate’s carol concert to reflect on ‘how much we need others in difficult times’

The Princess of Wales will host her annual Christmas carol concert this year, with the service reflecting on “how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives”.

Kate, who is recovering from cancer after what the Prince of Wales described as a “brutal” year, is going ahead with her televised festive event at Westminster Abbey on December 6, Kensington Palace announced.

The princess set her sights on being able to stage the Together At Christmas service in 2024 despite the health challenges she has faced, and it forms part of her gradual return to public duties after finishing chemotherapy treatment in the summer.

The Waleses and their children at the annual carol concert last year (Jordan Pettitt/PA) PA Media - Jordan Pettitt

The Palace said Kate, who honoured the war dead at Remembrance events at the weekend, particularly wanted the service’s theme to celebrate those supporting others in need, with a focus on the importance of love and empathy.

Kensington Palace said: “This year’s service provides a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives.

“The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities.”

Kate and the Duchess of Edinburgh during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph at the weekend (Stefan Rousseau/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Stefan Rousseau

The Palace added: “This year, Her Royal Highness wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need – individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive.

“This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy.”

It will be the fourth time Kate has staged her Together At Christmas carol service, which is supported by The Royal Foundation.

The event will be filmed and broadcast as part of a special programme on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.

The princess arriving for the Together At Christmas’ Carol Service in 2022 (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Richard Pohle/The Times

Members of the royal family will gather with the princess as some 1,600 people fill the abbey in London to see musical performances by stars including Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean and Gregory Porter.

Among the invited guests will be those who have supported others, either on a personal level with friends and family, or through their work or volunteering.

Names have been nominated by charities associated with the royal family, and by Lord Lieutenants, the King’s representatives in counties across the UK.

The Middleton family, who are said to have been a great source of support to Kate during her illness, usually attend, and last year Kate and William brought along Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate’s family Pippa Matthews, James and Alizee Middleton, and Carole and Michael Middleton at the event in 2021 (Heathcliff O’Malley/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Heathcliff O’Malley

Decorations at the abbey will be inspired by nature and the service will combine traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths and none.

In addition, 15 Together At Christmas community carol services will be taking place across the UK including at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro and Blackpool Tower Circus.

Hosted by Lord Lieutenants and supported by The Royal Foundation, each community service will recognise those who have gone above and beyond to help others.