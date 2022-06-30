The Conversation (0)
x
27
Newsnation
Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has admitted he plans to prosecute companies who help their employees leave the state to receive abortions.
Penalties could be up to $100,000 in fines, and the likes of Citigroup and Lyft are already under the eagle eyes of lawmakers.
The overturning of Roe v Wade means states can make their own decisions on if abortion should be allowed at all.
“It’s actually a new concept for us,” Paxton said in an interview with NewsNation, admitting the wheels are already in motion for punishments.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Top 100
Trump allegedly tried to hijack his own car
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Elon Musk says a US recession is 'inevitable'
Jun 21, 2022
Jun 21, 2022
Angry white men in Florida arrested after throwing rock through Black teen's car window
Jun 16, 2022
Jun 16, 2022
'The Queen' spotted in the crowd at Glastonbury watching Robert Plant
Jun 27, 2022
Jun 27, 2022