Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has admitted he plans to prosecute companies who help their employees leave the state to receive abortions.

Penalties could be up to $100,000 in fines, and the likes of Citigroup and Lyft are already under the eagle eyes of lawmakers.

The overturning of Roe v Wade means states can make their own decisions on if abortion should be allowed at all.

“It’s actually a new concept for us,” Paxton said in an interview with NewsNation, admitting the wheels are already in motion for punishments.



