Texas attorney general says companies who help staff get abortions should be ...
Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has admitted he plans to prosecute companies who help their employees leave the state to receive abortions.

Penalties could be up to $100,000 in fines, and the likes of Citigroup and Lyft are already under the eagle eyes of lawmakers.

The overturning of Roe v Wade means states can make their own decisions on if abortion should be allowed at all.

“It’s actually a new concept for us,” Paxton said in an interview with NewsNation, admitting the wheels are already in motion for punishments.

