Kim Jong-un sent his regards to Queen Elizabeth II for the platinum jubilee.

The North Korean leader's private letter marked the Queen becoming the first British monarch 70-year reign on the throne.

In a report by The Mirror, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace did confirm that the monarch had obtained a letter from Kim, but no further details were revealed about it.

"The private message from Kim Jong Un to Her Majesty The Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee is in line with standard practice of receiving messages from countries with whom we have diplomatic relations," they told the outlet.

The news outlet also noted that in September 2021, the Queen sent Kim her regards to mark North Korea's National Day.

The day observes the victory of the US and the Allies liberating the country from 35 years of Japanese colonial rule.

"As the people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea celebrate their National Day, I send my good wishes for the future," the Queen's message read.

Kim was not the only leader to congratulate the monarch.

In a video message, President Joe Biden congratulated her and thanked her for her "friendship to the American people."

"On behalf of the United States, congratulations to Queen Elizabeth II on an unprecedented 70 years of service to the UK and Commonwealth and thank you for your friendship to the American people," he said.

Sharing similar sentiments to Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed gratitude to her for sharing "respect and love" and hailed her as the "golden thread" between the UK and France.

Macron also gifted her a cavalry horse named Fabulous.

Elsewhere, former president Barack Obama gave his praise to Her Majesty for her "grace and generosity" and said: "May the light of your crown continue to reign supreme."

The platinum jubilee festivities officially jumpstarted on Thursday (2 June) with the Trooping of the Colour, a march that occurs annually for the Queen's birthday.

And today (3 June), a national service of thanksgiving will commence at St Paul's Cathedral.

The Queen will not attend as she experienced "some discomfort" during Thursday's events.

