Kim Kardashian praises incarcerated firefighters battling LA wildfires

Kim Kardashian has commended an interview spotlighting incarcerated firefighters, drawing attention to their role amid the ongoing LA wildfires.

The fires destroyed around 12,000 homes, businesses, schools and other structures, including celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Spencer and Heidi Montag, Yolanda Hadid and Jamie Lee Curtis.

YouTuber John Hicks and Twitch streamer Hasan were also impacted, who recently went viral for interviewing firefighters tackling the blazes.

Hasan's stream became so popular that it made it to national news, along with celebrities praising his work.

"I woke up to this insane thing," Hasan told followers with a screenshot from the Skims mogul's stories. "Kim Kardashian posted my interview with Kimbo, who was wonderful, fantastic, on her Instagram, which I think is crazy. I just don’t understand how this happened."

The comments to the YouTube video were soon flooded with praise, with one writing: "I appreciate Kim Kardashian for highlighting this story. It gives me hope that even people in power can recognize the humanity of incarcerated people."

Another added: "It would be really cool if he could get Kim on the broadcast to talk about the treatment of the incarcerated."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "Strangely enough, Kim is sometimes super progressive with some of her views and it's a good thing."

This isn't the first time Kardashian has shone a light on those incarcerated, as noted by Hasan.

Kardashian recently demanded California Governor Gavin Newsom to increase the wages of incarcerated firefighters,

In the statement, posted on her Instagram story over the weekend, she wrote: "I am urging @cagovernor [Gavin Newsom] to do what no Governor has done in 4 decades and raise the incarcerated firefighter pay to a rate [that] honors a human being risking their life to save our lives and homes."

