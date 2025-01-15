All of the celebrities that have tragically lost their homes to the LA wildfires

The Los Angeles wildfires have devastated most of the Pacific Palisades area, with over 130,000 people forced to evacuate, with flames only being fuelled further by strong winds.

The death toll has risen to 25 and the combined area burnt by the fires around Los Angeles is reportedly about 60 square miles.



More than 1,000 buildings in the Palisades have been destroyed, with the fire only spurred on by Santa Ana winds and extremely dry conditions, making it the largest fire in the area.

Other areas affected include Eaton, Hurst, and Lidia, where the fires are also still being contained.

Pacific Palisades is known for playing home to a number of celebrities, all of whom have been evacuated, with some confirming that they'd lost their homes to the blaze.

Here's who we know has been affected so far...

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton's Malibu home stepped directly onto the beach Realtor.com/Getty

Paris Hilton has confirmed that she "watched her home burn to the ground on live TV", as the beachfront Malibu property she uses as a second home with her family got caught up in the Pacific Palisades fire.

"This home was where we built so many precious memories," Hilton said.

"It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London."

She continued: "To the brave firefighters and first responders risking their lives to protect us - you are true heroes.

"I am so grateful for your courage, dedication, and the incredible sacrifices you’re making to save lives and fight this unimaginable battle. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

Google Maps

Just days after attending the glitzy Golden Globe Awards together, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody's Pacific Palisades home has been seen burnt to the ground.

The pair lived there with their two young children, and bought the five-bedroom six-bathroom home for $6.5 million back in 2019.

Photos posted online show smoke and flames erupting from the remaining structure of the house. The couple haven't yet commented on the loss.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag





Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have both documented the loss of their Pacific Palisades home on social media, with the stars of The Hills revealing Pratt's parents' home had also burned down too.

"I have no words... I'm so thankful that we're safe," Montag told the camera in a self-recorded social media post.

"I'm so sad our house is gone. I wish I could have gone back and got more.

"I didn't think it would be the last time we would be in our house. I'm so sad for everyone else going through the same thing."

James Woods

X/James Woods

Actor, James Woods, became visibly emotional during a live interview confirming that his home was gone. He had earlier posted photos to social media of the property, which had only just undergone renovations, up in flames.

“One day you’re swimming in the pool and the next day it’s all gone,” he said, welling up in a live interview with CNN.

Things only got more emotional as Woods added that his wife's 8-year-old niece had "offered up her piggy bank" so that they could re-build the property.

"All the smoke detectors are going off in our house and transmitting to our iPhones,” he wrote on X of how the tragedy unfolded. “I couldn’t believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long. It feels like losing a loved one.”

The former home of Matthew Perry

Realtor.com

The former home of Matthew Perry, where the star also tragically died, was caught up in the wildfires.

He purchased the cottage in the Palisades for $6 million in 2020, and the midcentury modern ranch-style home clocks measured at 2,696 square feet.

Following his death, the home was sold for $8.5 million - with the sale only completing a couple of months ago.

Its current owner has confirmed their family is "safe", but didn't give any information about the state of the property.

Yolanda Hadid

Yolanda Hadid

Yolanda Hadid's Carbon Canyon estate became an iconic backdrop to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and was also the home that raised Gigi and Bella Hadid, alongside their brother, Anwar.

The sprawling property boasted orchards in the grounds outside the six-bedroom eleven-bathroom layout, and was known for its quintessential Mediterranean style.

"Tragic...Carbon Canyon is gone", Hadid wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the blaze. "Sending love and support to all... praying this will end soon."

Jamie Lee Curtis









Jamie Lee Curtis has a home in Pacific Palisades, and has said she doesn't know the condition that it's been left in following the fires.

"My community and possibly my home is on fire", she wrote on Instagram. "My family is safe. Many of my friends will lose their homes. Many other communities as well.

She later made an emotional appearance on The Tonight Show, where she confirmed she wasn't home at the time.

“As you know, where I live is on fire right now. Literally, the entire city of the Pacific Palisades is burning. I flew here last night. I was on the plane and started getting texts. It’s f****** gnarly, you guys,” she told viewers.

“It’s a catastrophe in Southern California. Obviously there has been horrific fires in many places. This is literally where I live. Everything.”

Jamie Lee Curtis and her family have since pledged $1 million to relief efforts.

Billy Crystal

Getty Images

Billy Crystal has confirmed that he too has lost his home to the blaze - and had lived there for almost 50 years.

In a statement, Crystal wrote: "Janice and I lived in our home since 1979.

"We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away.

"We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this."

Cameron Mathison

Instagram/Cameron Mathison

General Hospital star Cameron Mathison has confirmed that his home has been lost to the fire, sharing images of the devastation on social media, alongside an emotional statement.

"We are safe But this is what's left of our beautiful home. Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday", he posted.

"Thanks to all who reached out and checked in. Can't respond to all so wanted to give an update here. Sending so many prayers to everyone being affected by these fires."

Eugene Levy

Google Maps/Getty

Actor, Eugene Levy, is the honorary mayor of Pacific Palisades, and also one of those who lost his $3.9 million home to the fire.

"The smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon," the 78-year-old told the LA Times, confirming his evacuation, as he faced "gridlocked" traffic.

"I couldn't see any flames but the smoke was very dark."

His son and Schitt's Creek co-star, Dan Levy, later posted: "Heartbroken for my family, my friends and the people of LA affected by the catastrophic fires."

Levy has owned the home since 2006.

Anna Faris

The MLS

The $4.9 million 'eco home' actor Anna Faris has been living in since 2018 has been lost.

Situated in the Pacific Palisades area, the home is covered in wood panelling, and boasted five bedrooms.

The Zillow listing for the property stated that the home is LEED-certified and provides "energy efficiency and utilization of advanced technologies to enjoy it at the comfort of your home."

Faris has not commented on the loss of the home.

Lana Del Rey's iconic music video home

Lana Del Rey fans 'devastated' as iconic music video home 'lost' to California fires

While not owned by Lana herself, the house used in her music video for 'High By The Beach' is in the affected area of the Los Angeles fires - although it's not known whether it has been impacted.

19562 Pacific Coast Highway is a 2,580 square-foot three-bedroom three-bathroom beachfront property in the exclusive Malibu area, and was used by Lana Del Rey in her 2015.

Homes on the same road have been seen up in flames, but the property stands alone, away from other buildings, so there's no confirmation on its current condition.

Milo Ventimiglia

CBS

Actor, Milo Ventimiglia, held back tears as he toured the charred remains of his Malibu home during a live TV interview - the same place he shared with his pregnant wife, and they were hoping to raise their first child.

“You start thinking about all the memories and the different parts of the house and whatnot and then you see your neighbors’ houses and everything around and your heart just breaks,” the Gilmore Girls star told CBS News on Jan. 9.

John Goodman

Getty

While he hasn't yet commented on the loss himself, photos of John Goodman's charred home have been obtained by news outlets, showing not a single room left standing in the $4.6 million home.

In the images, all that's left to be seen is a swimming pool blackened by the ash of the fire.

He purchased the Pacific Palisades in 2008, and it formerly boasted five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Diane Warren

Diane Warren

Songwriter, Diane Warren, confirmed that her Malibu beach house had been burnt down by the fires in the area.

“This is the last pic I took of Leah’s rock from my beach house,” the iconic songwriter captioned a photo of herself alongside a rock among the waves.

“I’ve had this house for almost 30 years. It looks like it was lost in the fire last nite. There’s a rainbow shining on it which I’m taking as a sign of hope for all creatures who have been affected by this tragedy,” she continued.

“The animals and the rescue ranch are OK tho which is the most important thing. Stay safe everyone.”

