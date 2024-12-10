An avid skier has turned to TikTok to issue a 'warning' about Kim Kardashian's Skims X North Face collab.

Earlier this month, Kardashian announced a limited edition collection of winter pieces, from North Face's iconic Nuptse jacket to bodysuits and accessories.

While the campaign itself shared on Kardashian's Instagram showed people skiing in a range of neutral colourways, one TikToker Dani (@danilolatravel) highlighted a safety concern.

"This needs to be said about the Skims x North Face. This is dangerous, guys," she told viewers.

Dani went on to suggest that "everyone knows" you should only wear identifiable colours on the slopes in case of an avalanche so people can find you.

"If everyone’s out there wearing neutral f***ing colours, the people are gonna pass you by and that you’re a bark or think that you’re rocks or like dirt or sticks," she added.

Many more backed Dani's claims, with one writing: "The store I work at sells neon coloured ski pants, people constantly asked for more neutral options so we brought in WHITE ones... fine for a casual snowy day or for warmth but don't use them as ski pants!"

Another added: "Yes like as a kid I hated my bright orange ski jacket but it makes so much more sense to be super visible."

A third reiterated: "Listen, I think they're super cute for a winter coat but you are correct - YOU NEED TO BE IN COLOUR!"









However, one chimed in: "Nah cause in Australia even the ski trainers are wearing black. The chance of an avalanche is so low, you’d have to be skiing professionally and way off course to even encounter a tiny risk. It’s not that deep."

Over on Instagram, the North Face announcement was flooded by fans counting down to the release on 10 December.

"I don't care what you guys say about her, She's a great businesswoman," one fan gushed, while another added: "I WANT IT NOW KIMBERLY!"





Jens Grede, CEO of Skims, said: "At Skims, we’re always focused on what’s next and are constantly working to design new solutions for our customers. This collaboration with The North Face allowed us to leverage the brand's heritage expertise and enhance it with our own creative and solutions-based design codes, for one of our most technical collections yet."

Indy100 reached out to Skims for comment

