12 furious reactions from skint Brits as Charles plans 'glorious' expensive coronation

The UK government and Royal Family are pulling out all the stops for King Charles III's coronation this coming May, according to reports.

Given the recent economic turmoil and cost of living crisis, there were supposed talks between the Palace and government to go forward with a cut-price coronation.

However, given the positive attention the country received when Queen Elizabeth II died in September, they believe the UK could benefit from a lavish coronation.

According to The Telegraph, King Charles is on board to prepare a “glorious” event.

That includes a bank holiday on Monday, 8 May to celebrate His Majesty's coronation on Saturday, 6 May.

But for the businesses worried about missing a financial opportunity, Home Secretary Suella Braverman announced clubs, pubs, and bars would have extended licensing hours from 11 pm to 1am over the bank holiday weekend.

However, many Brits are not too fond of the idea of a lavish coronation being thrown while many are struggling to pay for everyday necessities.

Some called on the Royal Family, or King Charles himself, to pay for his own coronation rather than the government.

This past year, UK citizens faced extremely hard times after three Prime Ministers, a cost of living crisis, an energy crisis, and union strikes.

Many felt it was unfair for the monarch to throw a pompous party while average citizens struggle.

Others defended the reasoning behind the glamorous coronation, arguing that coronations do not occur often.

The last time a monarch was coronated was in 1953 when Queen Elizabeth II was 26 years old. The late Queen reigned for 70 years until her death this year.

But Queen Elizabeth II was an anomaly in terms of monarchs. At 74 years old, people pointed out that the King will likely have a much shorter reign than his mother.

People on Twitter drew parallels between the French Revolution and the King's coronation, alluding to the execution of Louis XVI.

