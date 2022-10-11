As the UK prepares for King Charles III coronation, many UK residents are wondering if they'll get a bank holiday as they did for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced they had set an official date for King Charles III to be crowned - Saturday 6, May.

The Palace confirmed the Archbishop of Canterbury will crown King Charles III alongside the Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles at Westminster Abbey.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May, 2023" the statement read.

However, the Palace did not confirmed whether or not UK residents will have off either the Friday before or Monday after the coronation as a bank holiday.

Two extra bank holidays were issued this year for Brits, one for the Queen's platinum jubilee and one for the Queen's funeral.

King Charles is the oldest monarch to ascend the throne at 74 years old. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, served as head of the British monarch for 70 years until she died in September.

Unlike previous coronations, King Charles is expected to "shorten the length of the service, reduce the guest list and dispense with some of the more antiquated ritual" according to the New York Times.

In their statement, the Palace said "the Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

