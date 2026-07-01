King’s Baton begins Scottish tour in Glasgow ahead of Commonweath Games

Gold medallist swimmer Duncan Scott has said it was a “privilege” to carry the King’s Baton in Glasgow, as it began its Scottish tour ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Scott held the baton aloft as he sailed up the River Clyde on a power boat on Wednesday morning, disembarking near the Ovo Hydro arena where he was greeted by guests including First Minister John Swinney.

The 29-year-old, who is Scotland’s most decorated Commonwealth Games athlete, was accompanied by a bagpiper and two Games mascots – unicorn Finnie and thistle man Clyde.

Mr Swinney said “Glasgow has done a superb job of making sure that the future of the Commonwealth Games can be secured” through a reimagined and redesigned event.

Ahead of the opening ceremony later this month, the baton will visit around 80 different events and communities across Scotland.

John Swinney said the reimagined Commonwealth Games set to be hosted in Glasgow had secured the event’s future (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

A slimmed-down version of the Games will see athletes compete in 10 sports – with Glasgow hosting the event after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew amid concerns over costs.

Speaking to journalists after arriving with the baton, Scott said his father Nigel had carried the Queen’s Baton at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, which were also held in Glasgow.

He said: “Vast amount of respect for what he’s done and the people that were around him.

“I think we may have been asked on a slightly different basis but it’s a real privilege regardless.”

The Olympic gold medallist will be taking part in a Team Scotland camp meeting in Glasgow before preparing in Aberdeen with the “close-knit” swim team.

Duncan Scott held the baton aloft as he sailed down the Clyde on Wednesday morning (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

He said: “I love representing Team GB in British swimming but it’s always pretty special to put the Scotland kit on and represent Team Scotland.”

Mr Swinney said he “cannot wait” for the 2026 Commonwealth Games to get under way, adding it will “showcase Scotland’s love of sport to the world”.

He told the Press Association: “Glasgow has done a superb job of making sure that the future of the Commonwealth Games can be secured by the reimagined and redesigned Commonwealth Games that will take place in this city.”

The First Minister said attention is now turning to the Games following Scotland’s exit from the World Cup.

He said: “I’m full of gratitude to (former Scotland manager) Steve Clarke and the national team for getting us to the World Cup and for lifting the national mood.

Duncan Scott was joined by Team Scotland mascot Clyde, left, and 2026 Commonwealth Games mascot Finnie to launch the relay (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

“OK, it didn’t turn out the way we wanted, but we got there and we’ve got strong foundations to build on in the years to come.”

Mr Swinney also paid tribute to Clarke, who announced he was stepping down at the weekend following Scotland’s exit.

He said: “Steve Clarke – I’m enormously grateful for the achievement of getting to the Euros and then to the World Cup.

“I think he’s transformed football in Scotland at a national level.

“He’s given people a sense of optimism and pride in the national team, which had been lacking, and that’s a huge achievement.”