Charles has given his first King's Speech and everyone made the same point

King Charles III has given his first-ever Christmas Day speech as monarch and everyone has pointed out a glaring omission in the address - the complete lack of any mention of Prince Harry or Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Speaking in a pre-recorded message filmed earlier this month at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle where both of his parents were laid to rest.

In the first televised Christmas address to not be made by the Queen since 1957 Charles thanked those who had helped and sent their well wishes following the Queen's death in September.

The bulk of Charles's speech was centered around acknowledging those working in the public sector especially in the health care service and the military. He said: "We see it in our health and social care professionals, our teachers, and indeed all those working in public service whose skill and commitment are at the heart of our communities. And at this time of great anxiety and hardship, be it for those around the world facing conflict, famine or natural disaster, or for those at home finding ways to pay their bills to keep their families fed and warm, we see it in the humanity of people throughout our nations and the Commonwealth, who so readily respond to the plight of others."

He added: "I particularly want to pay tribute to all those wonderfully kind people who so generously give food or donations, or that most precious commodity of all, their time, to support those around them in greatest need. Together with the many charitable organizations, which do such extraordinary work in the most difficult circumstances, our churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and gurdwaras have once again united in feeding the hungry, providing love and support throughout the year. Such heartfelt solidarity is the most inspiring expression of loving our neighbour as ourself."

Despite the well-meaning nature of the message viewers couldn't help but read a bit too much into the speech and noticed that Harry and Meghan were not mentioned, whereas Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, were.





















Harry and Meghan officially stepped down from their role in the Royal Family in 2020 but have since become controversial figures due to their outspoken criticism of Harry's family and the traditions that they uphold.

It should be noted that the King's speech was reportedly recorded before Harry and Meghan released their highly publicised and much-discussed Netflix documentary series.

Prince Andrew, amid the scandals surrounding himself, was also omitted.

Charles concluded his speech by extending his message to people of all faiths and wishing "each of you a Christmas of peace, happiness, and everlasting light."

