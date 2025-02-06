Over 136 million clothes are being left unwashed due to problem we all struggle with

It’s a laundry crisis out there– and it would turn out that millions of people are letting their most delicate clothes gather dust, with a staggering 136 million items left unworn because of laundry confusion.

New research reveals that when it comes to caring for delicate fabrics, the nation is in a state of bewilderment. Whether it’s sequins, lace, feathers, or satin - many Brits are avoiding the washing machine altogether for fear of ruining their favourite pieces.

The latest survey from AO uncovered the UK’s biggest laundry dilemmas. A shocking one in six Brits admit that sequins tend to fall off during washing, while 1 in 10 have seen velvet garments ruined by watermarks.

It doesn’t end there – a quarter of Brits confessed that their delicates have stretched out of shape after being thrown in the wash, and just 9 per cent bother to carefully spot-clean their fragile items.

Even worse? A third of Brits openly admit to tossing their delicate items into the washing machine without a second thought, adding to the confusion surrounding how to care for these special garments.

To help break the cycle of laundry disaster, costume designer Adele Mitchinson shares her professional tips for washing delicate fabrics without the fear of damage. With over 25 years of experience in costume design for major productions like Six the Musical, Footloose, and Elf, Adele’s know-how is exactly what Brits need to ensure their treasured clothes last longer and stay looking fabulous.

Know your labels

"Understanding your laundry symbols is essential to caring for your delicates," Adele explains. "A top tip is to print out a laundry symbol guide and stick it inside your cupboard where you keep your detergent. That way when you’re looking at your clothes, it’s easy to figure out whether they need to be handwashed or put on a low temperature."





Spot-clean instead of over-washing

"With only 9 per cent of Brits admitting to spot-cleaning their delicates, many are missing an easy trick Use a gentle stain remover or a homemade solution of white distilled vinegar, water and baking soda for small stains," Adele shares, while advising people to not scrub – especially on fabrics such as lace or feathers.





Invest in a laundry bag

Something so simple can go a long way, with Adele advising Brits to purchase a simple mesh laundry basket.

She suggests it stops fabrics from stretching, snagging or getting damaged.

"With a quarter of Brits struggling with their delicates losing shape, this simple investment could save your favourite garments," Adele adds.





Fabric-specific care

"Different fabrics require different care. For large sequins, spray them with white vinegar before handwashing them in cold water. For smaller sequins, turn the garments inside out, put them into a laundry bag and wash them on a cool delicate cycle. Always air dry," Adele explains.

For lace, she suggests using the machine's handwash setting, or simply washing by hand with non-bio detergent.

"Always lay flat to dry rather than hanging, as if stretched whilst wet it could distort and damage the delicate fabric," she adds.

"When it comes to silk and satin, the trick is to never wring out. Lay them on a clean towel, roll it up and gently press to remove excess water," Adele says. "To avoid watermarks when washing velvet, opt for gentle steaming or spot-cleaning. Stick to spot-cleaning with minimal moisture when looking after feathers. Lay flat to dry, away from heat or sunlight."





Steam, don’t wash

A staggering 92 per cent of Brits don't steam their clothes, but Adele hails it as an "easy and effective way to refresh delicate fabrics without the risk of damage."

"Steaming loosens stains, reduces wrinkles, and kills bacteria, making it a great alternative to washing," she states. "Many modern washing machines come with built-in steam functions, though different brands use different names for them. These steam cycles help refresh clothes without excessive agitation, making them ideal for delicates. They use less water and energy than a full wash cycle."

