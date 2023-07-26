Leigh-Anne Pinnock surprised by flash mob before collecting honorary doctorate

Leigh-Anne Pinnock was at the centre of a surprise flash mob while visiting Buckinghamshire New University (BNU) to collect an honorary doctorate.

The Little Mix star, 31, returned to her hometown of High Wycombe and was escorted across campus on Wednesday by BNU chancellor and The Repair Shop host Jay Blades, when a troupe of dance and performance students appeared to the singer’s surprise.

The flash mob danced to Pinnock’s debut solo single Don’t Say Love to celebrate her collecting an honorary doctorate, which is in recognition of her music career and active campaigning for racial equality and anti-racism – having co-founded the charity The Black Fund.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock reacts as students perform a flash mob at Buckinghamshire New University (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Pinnock said: “Growing up, I must have walked past BNU’s High Wycombe campus a million times, curious about what was being studied and taught there. But in all that time I never imagined I’d be stood here today with an honorary doctorate in the arts.

“It’s such a privilege to be recognised by such a credible, creative, and supportive university so I am extremely happy and proud to be here today.”

Pinnock encouraged the students to believe in themselves and to “surround yourself with others who believe in you too” because with a lot of work and a bit of luck “your goals are achievable”.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock received an honorary doctorate from Buckinghamshire New University (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

She said: “In many ways, my story is one that I think mirrors many of the students’ experiences here today. It’s a story of a woman who had a passion, who had a goal that she thought might just be achievable.

“But it’s also a story of a woman who thanks to the support of her mentors and believers, along with a lot of hard work and dedication, eventually got where she wanted to be.

“And while I am blessed to have had a successful recording career, it is so rewarding that it’s my work as a campaigner for racial equality and anti-racism that is being recognised today.

“Alongside my music, this is a role that becomes more important to me every single day.”

Pinnock paid a special thanks to TV presenter Blades, who she credited as mentoring her through her teenage years in High Wycombe.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock with chancellor of Buckinghamshire New University Jay Blades (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Blades, who attended the ceremony in his capacity as chancellor of the university since formally taking up the role in March 2023, said: “Leigh-Anne couldn’t deserve this more.

“Not only is she an incredible talent, but she also uses her platform for the good of society and has never forgotten her roots.

“I am so proud of all that she’s achieved and was thrilled to be here today to see her recognised for her work.

“I mentor a few people so this is definitely a real full-circle moment for the both of us.”

Professor Nick Braisby, vice chancellor of BNU, said Pinnock reminds us that “we have the power to create positive change in our communities”.

He added: “Her journey serves as an inspiring example for our students and the wider community, encouraging us to pursue passions, challenge societal norms, and effect meaningful change.

“By embracing Leigh-Anne’s story, BNU reaffirms its commitment to nurturing future generations of compassionate leaders who will shape a more inclusive and equitable world.”