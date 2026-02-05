Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase LIVE: All announcements as they happen

A Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase is happening today (Thursday 5 February) when there will be lots of updates about games releasing on Nintendo's hardware.



A Partner Showcase means details about upcoming third-party releases on the Switch 2 and original Switch will be shared.

While there will be no news of first-party Nintendo titles, expect loads of trailers and news on highly anticipated games, undoubtedly including some unexpected surprises along the way.

indy100 is covering Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase LIVE so be sure to stay tuned for all the latest news, announcements and update as they happen.



Hollow Knight expected to feature It's expected a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Hollow Knight will be revealed by Team Cherry. That's because PEGI has rated Hollow Knight for the Switch 2 with a release date of today (Thursday 5 February).

What will be announced at Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase? While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, there are a lot of third-party games that could get updates. The Duskbloods is an upcoming Switch 2 exclusive by FromSoftware, the studio behind Elden Ring and Dark Souls, and there could be an update on this. Speaking of which, there might be an update on the Elden Ring Switch 2 port. There could even be an update on 007 First Light. Resident Evil Requiem, along with Resident Evil Biohazard and Resident Evil Village, all release on the Switch 2 on 27 February so there might be some new material on these games. Other games confirmed for release on the console include Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake, High On Life 2, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Pragmata, Reanimal, Virtua Fighter 5 REVO World Stage, WWE 2K26 and Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties so there could be updates on these. More speculatively, a Switch 2 port of Monster Hunter Wilds has been rumoured and there could be something shown on this. With Take-Two confirming development of Borderlands 4 for Switch 2 has been "paused", do not expect to see anything on this. There have also been some further leaks and rumours online which we'll round up shortly.

How can I watch Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase? Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase will be streamed on Nintendo's official feeds, such as across its YouTube channels and the Nintendo Direct website. You can also view the stream right here at the embedded video above.

When is Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase? Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase will start at 2pm GMT / 9am ET / 6am PT. It will last for around 30 minutes.

Good morning! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase! I'm Jake Brigstock and I'll be building up to the stream itself, covering all the announcements as they happen and rounding off all the reaction to the news after the stream concludes. You're already in the right place so keep it locked for all the latest on all things Nintendo right here through the day.

