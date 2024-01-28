Mum says she's 'never felt more shamed' in her life after selling a coat on Vinted

If you haven’t bought or sold anything on an online marketplace, you’re seriously missing a trick.

There are serious bargains to be hunted and cash to be saved in the world of the “pre-loved”.

And yet, one woman was left feeling utterly “shamed” after she put some of her old clothes up for sale.

The 35-year-old mother-of-one, called Tori, explained on social media that she had just sold “one of [her] leopard print coats” on the popular site Vinted when she apparently messaged the buyer to inform them of a small glitch or flaw in the item.

They replied graciously: “Thank you. It’s for a fancy dress as Kat Slater so I’m sure it’ll be fine.”

Sharing the message to X/Twitter, Tori wrote that she had “never felt more shamed in her life”.

To the uninitiated, Kat Slater is the brash and feisty icon of EastEnders, played by Jessie Wallace and famed for her… unique style.

Fellow X/Twitter users delighted in Tori’s comparison to the soap opera legend, with one writing: “I love how you say *one* of my leopard print coats. How many do you have? One is not enough.”

Another admitted: “If it makes you feel any better I have a shirt I loved from Kooples that Kat had on in Eastenders and I’ve not felt quite the same about it since.”

The legend that is Kat Slater (BBC)

And others shared their own, similar experiences, with journalist Josh Parry confessing: “Somebody once bought my favourite leather jacket (that would never fit me again after Covid 😂) and absolutely had my life. Glad it’s not just me.

Josh then showed a screenshot of an exchange between him and his buyer, who wrote that the jacket was for their dad to wear as part of a ‘Terminator’ fancy dress costume.

Meanwhile, Tori’s post – which racked up more than 2 million views and 38,000 likes in less than a week – made it back to the buyer herself.

The woman, called Annemarie Glavin, announced: “Well I think this is absolutely hilarious..., I am the said purchaser of the leopard print jacket... I'm howling here.

“Roll on the fancy dress party.”

Tori responded similarly jovially: “ Nice to see you here – it's all gone a bit mad! Have the best time!"

