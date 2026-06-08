Lewis Hamilton's resurfaced wealth gap comments prove the rich have no self-awareness

Lewis Hamilton may be fresh off the back of a strong result at the Monaco Grand Prix, yet, somehow, his achievements haven't quite been the biggest focus of the weekend.

Instead, a clip of Hamilton discussing society's wealth gap has resurfaced; not least because he was joined by billionaire beau, Kim Kardashian at the highly-anticipated race.

The 45-year-old SKIMS owner had already ruffled feathers when she seemingly snubbed Sky Sports icon, Martin Brundle, on the grid - and her presence didn't go unnoticed - particularly as a clip of Hamilton discussing "limits" on what levels of wealth are acceptable, has begun circulating online in the aftermath.

"One of the things that I struggle with every day, and it's just how life is - it's been that way for thousands of years - that there is such a disparity between the wealthy and the poor", he told Jay Shetty on his 'On Purpose' podcast in 2023.

"When you drive around LA there's still so many people living on the streets. You shouldn't be able to have billions", the driver notes.

"I think there should be a limit to how much you can have because there's enough to go around for everyone."

While Hamilton's net worth is thought to be around $581 million, that of Kardashian's is $1.9 billion.

It's worth noting that Lewis Hamilton does have his own charity initiative, Mission 44, aimed at helping young people thrive in school.

However, for some fans, his words feel empty given his lifestyle.

"You’re literally dating kim kardashian let’s be serious rn", one person penned under the clip, which has been viewed over one million times in the last few days.

Others noted that Hamilton owns property in multiple countries, including Monaco, which is tax-exempt.

"I get his message but he's a bit hypocritical", another wrote.

"He's literally dating who he's talking about", a third added, while someone else chimed in: "They say the right things then do the opposite."

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