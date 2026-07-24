Trump’s alarming claim raises concern: ‘I’d like to be the next president’

Donald Trump has sparked fresh concerns after saying that he aims to be the "next president".

The president was speaking at the Environmental Protection Agency headquarters in Washington, D.C, when he made the comments.

Speaking in front of the press, Trump said: "All I know is I'd like to be the next president, because I'm going to make somebody look very good.”

Trump has made suggestions about running for a third term plenty of times in recent months, despite the fact it’s against the US constitution.

Trump has been distributing caps with “Trump 2028” on them for months now. There was also recently a “chilling” moment a Trump judicial nominee refused to answer a basic question on his eligibility to serve as president again should concern everyone.

Not only that, but as well as floating the idea of running for a third term, Trump also previously suggested he may even be president ‘in 2026 or 2032’ .

The latest comments sparked new concern, with critics reacting on social media.





The Democrats account wrote, simply: "No thanks."





"He has no intention of ever leaving," wrote one user.





"25th Amendment now," another commented.





During the same appearance, Trump made a slip up , saying that ‘we had the American dream… until we came along.'

The president was also recently mocked by an audience member at his own rally.

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