People are claiming Trump refused to bow his head for fallen US troops

US president Donald Trump attended the dignified transfer of more US service members killed in the Iran war – and people are claiming he refused to bow his head.

In the Iran war, which Trump and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu started in February, a total of 18 US service members are confirmed to have been killed, with many more sustaining injuries.

At the first dignified transfer of troops who died in his Iran war, Trump was hit with a wave of controversy after wearing a campaign merchandise “USA” baseball hat , and it seems he is still making faux pas regularly. In a recent post, he even attempted to downplay the number US troops dead by comparing it to the death tolls of other wars.

He was once again skewered for a lack of “decency” after images emerged from the dignified transfer ceremony showing Trump at the end of a line of military and government personnel, all of whom, bar Trump, had their heads bowed.

“The only one in who didn’t have the humility, the common sense, the respect or the grace to bow his head during that very solemn moment,” someone remarked.

Another asked: “What kind of s**thole president won’t bow his head at a Dignified Transfer.”

Someone else argued: “Sent those soldiers to their deaths and didn't even have the decency to bow his head in respect when they return in a box.”

“Trump couldn't even manage to bow his head in respect during the dignified transfer of the fallen service members,” another viewer wrote.

Another wrote: “He won't bow his head. It is so f**king disrespectful.”

“Just say it straight. He didn’t bow his head as all the others did. He failed to respect and deference to the soldiers whose lives he took away for no reason,” someone else argued.

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