The Life of a Showgirl: All of the wildest lyrics from Taylor Swift's 12th album

Taylor Swift's 12th album The Life of a Showgirl is finally here, and whether you love it or loathe it, it certainly had every single one of our predictions wrong.

The 12-track album has features from Sabrina Carpenter and even a George Michael sample, and was produced by Max Martin and Shellback, the names behind 1989 and Reputation.

So, all that's left to do is sit back, relax, and dissect every single lyric to the songs...including that rumoured Charli XCX diss.

Here are some of the wildest lyrics from The Life of a Showgirl...

Taylor Swift

“I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave"

This one's rumoured to be a nod to Swift's alleged feud with Charli XCX. While there's absolutely no confirmation that the pair have actually fallen out, it seems like a rather convenient dig at the star's Brat era, which became synonymous with partying and drug culture.

Later in the same song, 'Actually Romantic', Swift sings: "High-fived my ex and then said you’re glad he ghosted me / Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face."

It's thought by fans to be a response to 'Sympathy is a Knife' and Swift's former relationship with frontman of The 1975, Matty Healy.

“Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see”

'Wood' might just be Swift's most NSFW song ever, and in it she references a 'Redwood tree', which could allude to a 2023 appearance on SNL. Both swift and fiancé Travis Kelce were on the show in October that year. Bowen Yang described the couple as the “tallest people in the world,” on the Las Culturistas podcast he co-hosts with comedian Matt Rogers. “I see them together, I go, ‘I am in the Redwood Forest.’”

Taylor Swift

"New heights of Manhood"

This lyric from the same song pretty much confirms it's about Travis Kelce. New Heights = The podcast he shares with brother, Jason Kelce.

“I made wishes on all of the stars, please, God, bring me a best friend who I think is hot”

TLOASG has a lot of lyrics that hear Swift gush about Kelce, and she reiterated how this particular lyric was testament to their love in a radio interview, branding him "the most fun person".

