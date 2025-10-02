The internet is already planning their outfits for the ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ tour

It's just hours until Taylor Swift releases her 12th album, The Life Of A Showgirl , and Swifties are already out in full force planning their outfits in case of a potential upcoming tour.

The singer had secretly been dropping Easter eggs throughout the entire Eras Tour that TS12 was on the horizon - and yet no one seemed to pick up on it, until she officially announced it in August.

Unveiling the album cover and track list on the New Heights podcast, hosted by boyfriend, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason, we got a glimpse of what's to come. It's a lot of mint green, and a lot of orange.

The track list includes songs titled 'The Fate Of Ophelia', 'Elizabeth Taylor', and 'Opalite', among nine others. The album will also include a collaboration from Sabrina Carpenter (who previously played as a support act on the Eras Tour), who features on title track, 'The Life Of A Showgirl'.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Carpenter shared her delight, "I know someone who's freaking out and it's me."

The Eras Tour only wrapped up on 8 December 2024, but fans are already thinking ahead, and if there's a series of TLOASG concerts, we need to know what we're wearing, don't we?

@addie_rochelle I have fully commited to this Era #thelifeofashowgirl #TS12

"I have fully committed to this era", one fan wrote alongside her shopping cart filled with orange and green sequins.

@lilytodos this dress is beyond ready to serve at the life of a showgirl tour🙂‍↕️and to think i contemplated selling her multiple times😰 #ts12 #taylorswift #thelifeofashowgirl #swifties #y2kfashion

Another realised she already had the perfect dress for the occasion.

@shoplittlelies It’s been 579 days since @Taylor Swift wore our green dress and we’re still not over it. 💚 The Life of a Showgirl is coming!!! Here is what we’d wear if we were stepping into Taylor’s shoes during her TS12 era ✨ #taylorswift #lastshowgirl #taylorswiftstyle #ootd #taylorswifttok

A brand that Taylor has previously worn even stepped up to provided some fresh inspo for the singer.

@sahnnice I think her orange bodysuit will be THE Halloween costume 2025🧡❤️‍🔥#taylorswift #ts12 #thelifeofashowgirl #tsnews #taylorswifttok

The album is released on 3 October. Hold tight Swifties, not long to go.

