A major brand is now selling their own version of Dubai chocolate

The viral Dubai chocolate has become like gold dust, with sweet treat fans paying up to £30 for a single bar of the pistachio-flavoured concoction.

In fact, global sales of the original Fix Dessert bars (aptly named “Can't Get Knafeh Of It”) is up 300 per cent this year - despite Dubai chocolate being a 'thing' since 2021.

Fans will know the bars are only for sale in Dubai via Deliveroo which has seen the demand boom the way Logan Paul's Prime drinks did upon release.

Since then, there have been more than 100 million views related to the bar on TikTok alone.

The chocolate bar combines high-quality chocolate with kadayif pastry and pistachio and now more people could be about to get their hands on it for themselves.

Lindt have announced that they'll be releasing their own version of Dubai chocolate from 18 December. The bar has already been released in Europe and queues were seen down the street of people trying to get hold of it from Lindt stores.

Known for their luxurious takes on confectionary, the brand said of their decision: “We’re always tapped into consumer trends and after we saw how well the Dubai chocolate craze went down on social media, we knew we had to get involved and put our very own twist on it."

It's one of their more expensive releases with the new chocolate bar still coming in at £10 - however, it's far less than a ticket to the United Arab Emirates.

Bicester Village, Leeds Trinity, McArthurGlen (Cheshire Oaks) and Bluewater Dartford are some of the stores where you'll be able to pick it up.

