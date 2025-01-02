When Instagram is awash with yachts, luxury shopping, and a skyline where everything is perceived as bigger and better, there’s little wonder Dubai has earned a reputation as the influencer capital of the world.

It’s hard to believe what was once an 800 resident-strong fishing village is now a buzzing metropolis where those with a taste for the finer things in life flee to splash their cash, free from judgement.

I’ll be honest - that prospect of visiting always intimidated me. While the bright lights are a spectacle, for many "ordinary" people, the idea of not fitting in at such a manufactured, billionaire’s playground can dim the idea of flying seven hours and purposely immersing yourself among it. Flicking through my Assouline coffee table book, 'Dubai Wonder', and snacking on a bar of the viral Dubai chocolate every once in a while was just enough.

At least, that's how I felt six months ago. But after finding myself on an unexpected trip there, I was quickly proven wrong - and for that, Dubai, I’m sorry.

It would turn out that this city that once seemed so alien and otherworldly has so much more to offer (beyond its incredible views), and for some strange reason, I already can't wait to go back.

In summary, after a week-long trip, I learned three key things about Dubai that gave me a soft spot for it:

The hospitality is unmatched. You can be under the skyscrapers, at the beach, or in the desert if you drive less than half an hour in any direction, which means you can do virtually anything. Oh, and Abu Dhabi is just an hour up the road if you fancy something a bit different. The more you lean into what Dubai is about, the more fun you’ll have.

While summer is very quiet for tourism (let’s face it, us Brits can’t stomach 50+ degrees of heat), winter sees temperatures of around 27 degrees, often with a slight breeze, making it the perfect temperature for strolling around while still catching some rays.

Let’s address the elephant in the room: Dubai still has a long way to go when it comes to expressing full support of LGBT+ rights, and that shouldn’t be overlooked. However, the UAE as a whole is generally more progressive than other Middle Eastern countries, and there’s little reason to feel unsafe should you choose to go - so long as you respect their customs.

Not convinced just yet? Here’s how I’d recommend spending a week there if you’re ready to be converted…

Book a once-in-a-lifetime excursion

In a city where there are no limits (just look at the Burj Khalifa for goodness sake, it’s huge), it’s also a place where you can experience things that nowhere else in the world offers. It’s also the place where I got to have a complete bucket-list moment, taking a sunrise hot air balloon ride over the sprawling desert.

Organised by Hero Experiences, we got up bright and early and left for the 40-minute drive at 4:30am (I’m romanticising it, it was pitch black), eventually leaving the city and suddenly being met by nothing but sand dunes and silence.

At base, we were greeted with coffee, a warm enthusiasm from the pros who’d be taking us up in the baskets, and a safety briefing. Basically, don’t panic if the basket tips over when we land (spoiler: it did).

As the sun began to peek from behind the clouds and the sky lit up with hues of pink and purple, we took flight 3,500 metres above the sand - and the world has never sounded so peaceful. There were at least 10 other balloons in the skies surrounding us, and it was truly a picture-perfect moment to capture.

The best (and arguably scariest) thing about a hot air balloon is that you can’t control its direction, but the wind was in our favour. During the hour-long trip we ended up flying over Dubai’s Desert Conservation Reserve, spotting rare oryxes roaming freely, and soared over one of its many man made lakes. This particular body of water had the word ‘Dubai’ spelled out in individual islands on top of it. You just don’t get that anywhere else, do you?

Following our descent, we jumped back in the Land Rover and headed to a desert camp for a hearty breakfast, lovingly curated by a Michelin-starred chef. Think lobster, caviar, avocado - the works. There were camels lingering in the background and a lake poised in the centre of the camp, but when you looked around, there was nothing, just the sand beneath your feet. True tranquility.

As you’d expect, it’s a rather luxury excursion (around £400 per person), but for me, this is the one must-do activity for anyone visiting the emirate who wants to see it from a birds-eye view.

Dine out at some hidden gems

Dubai has a thriving restaurant scene - even some of London’s top eateries including Amazonico and Jamavar have opened up shop over there. However, I quickly learned that the more local spots not overcrowded with tourists are really where it’s at.

I noticed a common theme while there, perhaps down to the large range of nationalities of locals - Japanese, Indian, and Mexican food reign supreme, and there’s no shortage of places to go.

Some favourites were Lila Molino, an authentic, laid-back Mexican cafe nestled in a warehouse in the Arsekal Avenue art district, and REIF, a Michelin guide Japenese Kushiyaki restaurant in the vibrant Dubai Hills, popular with the locals.

In just five days, I ate more wagyu sandos than I have in my entire life. Do with that information what you will.

Soak up Dubai’s thriving art scene

It’s a common misconception that Dubai doesn’t have any culture. However, with expats making up 88 per cent of the population, that actually means it has a global appeal that fuses together the best bits of every heritage you can think of.

Now, it plays home to Dubai Design Week as well as the thriving Alserkal Avenue, which is the city’s leading design district. As well as independent cafes and a cinema, it has rows upon rows of contemporary art galleries from both up and coming and established artists from across the globe.

Even as someone who isn’t particularly interested in art, I loved the community feel of Alserkal, and getting to see another side to the city that many people don’t know exists.

Relax in style at one of over 25 beach clubs

Beach club culture is huge in Dubai, and it’s so much more than just sunbathing. Many of the big clubs play home to music events, fashion soirees, and even turn into nightclubs when the sun goes down. True to Dubai’s style, think of it as more of an upmarket way to top up your tan.

Bâoli Beach Club is one of the city’s newest offerings, merging together the feel of the French Riviera (its sister club is in Cannes) with elements of Eastern Asia - and reservations are already quickly becoming the hottest ticket in town.

You can relax in a cabana for the day, take a splash in the infinity pool (or the Arabian Gulf just below if you’re feeling adventurous), and even shop in an on-site Prada. This is Dubai, after all.

There are two restaurants on site, and as expected, there’s a lot of Japanese influence in the food. You can grab some freshly-made sushi, a wagyu sando, or if you’re more of a home comforts kind of person, there are still staples like pizza and a burger.

It doesn’t draw the typical influencer crowd and feels more of a luxurious Sunday stop-off for entrepreneurs and jet-setters - but it’s definitely still the type of place where you’ll want to snap plenty of photos.

True to its beach club feel, there’s also a DJ keeping the vibes going, and bed service so you’re never short of wine. Expect to pay around £12 for a glass of rose - worth every penny when you’re relaxing in the sun, staring out at the gulf.

Discover world-leading hotel stays

There are over 150 five-star hotels in Dubai, so there’s no shortage of luxury stays, whatever kind of traveller you are.

I settled on the Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach, as not only is it a well-known brand (and having those home comforts are nice when you’re far away), but it had its own private beach, a world-renowned beach club on-site (Nammos), several restaurants, its own mall, two bars (including one with a rooftop view over the city), and was just a short drive away from the centre. So, TL;DR: it had the best of everything in the most tranquil of settings. Don’t expect to be carrying your own bags around either.

The rooms are the kind that would fill Kevin McCallister with joy - a huge king bed, dining area, living room, dressing room, marble entranceway and a bathroom complete with his-and-hers sinks. It even boasted a terrace with money-can’t-buy views over the skyline, including the Burj Khalifa, which is as magical as you’d imagine when it’s all lit up at night.

Oh, and of course my room in particular overlooked Salt Bae’s infamous restaurant, Nusr-Et (I finally caught a glimpse of him on the final night).

I’m still yet to try his £1,350 gold-flaked steak - but right now, I’m on a cabana, busy planning my next trip, so I suppose I won’t be writing it off just yet.

See you next year?

For more information on Dubai, visit www.visitdubai.com

