Logan Paul and KSI's popular Prime Hydration energy drinks brand is facing another lawsuit, this time from bottling company Refresco Beverages for an alleged breach of contract.

A lawsuit document, which has been published online by Bloomberg Law, claims Refresco Beverages made specific alterations to their production line at a considerable cost to get ready for making bottles specifically for Prime.

But, according to the lawsuit, Prime pulled out before the final test run and no longer wanted the company to make bottles for its products despite signing a deal with them known as the Truesdale Agreement.

The court document said: "Defendants (Prime) promised to order a minimum volume of beverage products from Refresco in each contract year through December 31 2026.

"Defendants agreed to order and purchase, each year for three contract years, at least 18.5 million 12-pack cases of 16.9 ounce bottles of Prime Hydration products produced in the Truesdale facility, for an aggregate (three-year) minimum volume commitment of 55.5 million cases, each for a fixed bottling fee (the 'Toll Fee') per case.

"The parties agreed to a 'take-or-pay' provision: if Congo / Prime does not 'purchase and take delivery of at least 90 per cent of the annual volume commitment during each contract year', defendants must pay to Refresco a volume shortfall payment at a fixed rate per case per case (that was substantially lower than the Toll Fee) for each unpurchased case below the annual volume commitment."

Refresco is seeking $67,710,000 in damages and is asking for interest as well, making the total request reportedly more than $68m.

It comes as Paul issued a legal notice against his current wrestling opponent LA Knight following a recent WWE loss.

Knight beat Paul to claim the United States championship, his first main-roster, at SummerSlam on Saturday and a sour Paul left the Cleveland Browns Stadium completely.

On the final Smackdown episode before SummerSlam, Knight stole Paul's Prime truck, drove off with it and then destroyed it with a metal pipe the next day.

In the aftermath of the loss to Knight, Paul posted an image of a lawsuit on X / Twitter with the caption: "See you in court @RealLAKnight."

Although this is most likely a storyline lawsuit, Knight, real name Shaun Edward Ricker has not yet commented.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.