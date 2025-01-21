An M&S Easter Egg is selling for £35 on eBay - because it’s impossible to get hold of

Easter may feel like it's in the distance, but chocolate fans are already fighting for a sell-out Marks and Spencer Easter egg that's proving impossible to get hold of.

The supermarket chain have upgraded their Easter offering this year, introducing a whole new line of chocolate treats, including Ralph the Cavapoo, Shaggy the Shetland, and a new Outrageously Chocolatey Biscuitey-Egg, combining crunchy shortcake biscuit pieces and creamy milk chocolate to essentially create a giant chocolate biscuit.

But, that's not what's got everyone talking.

The other egg in the Outrageously Chocolatey range is becoming this Easter's must-have sweet treat, because it resembles a giant custard cream.

The Outrageously Chocolatey Custard Cream Biscuity Egg is shaped like a classic custard cream, and pairs a luxurious hollow milk chocolate shell with crunchy biscuit pieces, revealing a rich, velvety centre of white chocolate and custard truffle.

Salivating? Us too.

But as expected, trying to get hold of this particular egg is like the Caesar Salad Dip all over again - and there's already lots being re-sold on eBay for hiked-up prices.









At the time of writing, we spotted 18 of the sold-out eggs, which usually retail for £12, up for sale ranging from £20 all the way up to £35 - and Easter is still four months away.

The reviews are coming in thick and fast online too.

"It's so good, this gets a 10 out of 10", one food content creator confirmed in a TikTok video.

Another gave their views: "That is so delicious and creamy... the little specks of biscuit in the chocolate is really good."

M&S haven't yet dropped any hints about when it could be back in stores, but with a while to go before the big day, there's still hope for us yet.

