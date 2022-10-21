Broadcasters are having a savage one with their reporting on Liz Truss's shock resignation, and it is the comic relief we all need.

Reporting on Truss's rapid tumble from power last night, Channel 4 News played Taylor Swift's "Blank Space' alongside clips of the Swiftie leader, remarking that Truss had said it was her favourite song in a recent interview.

"You look like my next mistake," Swift croons alongside a clip of Tory MPs clapping the PM after a speech. Hilarious.

As Swift said, "It's going to be forever, or it's going to go down in flames," and really could any lyric sum up Truss's premiership more perfectly?

Meanwhile, Newsnight went with Rihanna's 2008 banger, 'Take a Bow'which includes polite lyrics like "you look so dumb right now" and "don't tell me you're sorry 'cause you're not".

The song is about a cheating ex-boyfriend, not a prime minister who cheated the British people out of a decent economy and competent leadership, but still.

They matched the song with clips of Truss and it made them go together seamlessly. For instance, when Rihanna sings "don't tell me you're sorry", we see a clip of Truss apologising to the BBC's Chris Mason about her record as PM.

Chef's. Kiss.

Truss resigned as prime minister yesterday after just six weeks in power, making her the shortest-serving PM in British history. Her resignation came after a host of problems including her handling of the economy, her sacking of her first chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, and the resignation of home secretary Suella Braverman.

She said she will stay in post for another week (what could go wrong?) while the party chooses their next leader and therefore prime minister, and there are already rumours knocking about that Boris Johnson could return (perish the thought).

When she packs up her things and leaves Downing Street for the last time, we hope she 'Takes a Bow' and that the 'Blank Space' she leaves at the top of the Tory Party by doing one is filled by someone more competent.

