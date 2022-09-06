After three years in Downing Street, a Brexit, a pandemic and more scandals than we can count, Boris Johnson's notorious spell as prime minister has finally come to an end.

Johnson left Downing Street for the last time today, making both a weird speech and way for his replacement Liz Truss so it feels as good a time as any to look back at Johnson's biggest achievements while he has been in the role.

Look, we much like millions of others have been his biggest critics and it's hard to defend some issues but on the grounds of fairness it's important to acknowledge the good things he's done while in office.

So without further ado, here are Boris Johnson's biggest achievements while he has been prime minister:





...



Sorry, we're struggling to find anything of note (OK, maybe the Covid vaccine rollout was a good thing for the country).

Anyway, see you later Mr Johnson. Close the door on your way out. We can only wait in dread to see what Truss has in store for us all.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.