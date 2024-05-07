Logan Paul & KSI's Prime asked to pay $5m in lawsuit

Logan Paul and KSI's Prime Hydration energy drinks company has been demanded by a claimant to pay $5m if a lawsuit against it is successful.

Prime Hydration allegedly has 'forever chemicals' in its drinks with a court document made public during a motion hearing on April 18 saying the products are "adulterated, misbranded and illegal to sell".

A lawsuit has been filed against it for the levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) allegedly being found in testing of the Prime Hydration Grape Sports Drink specifically.

These are synthetic, man-made chemicals known to be harmful to both humans and the environment and are also known as 'forever chemicals'.

A third-party test is said to have detected 'material levels' of PFAs in the drink, including 'significant' levels of certain acids, according to the court document.

A new filing dated May 2 has revealed "damages claimed exceed $5,000,000 exclusive of interest and costs" - but that's only if the claim is successful.

It also details Prime's response to the allegations.

Logan Paul has previously hit out at the lawsuit filed against Prime Hydration Ben Roberts Photo, Getty Images

The filing said: "Claims are based on speculation and inaccurate 'interim health advisories' that have been superseded. To have any claim, Plaintiff (the claimant) must allege and prove acts showing an unreasonable safety issue.

"Not only is Plaintiff's theory of harm based on outdated and inaccurate information, the theory of deception is contrived.

“Plaintiff has not alleged any basis for damages or other relief in this case. The statements are unsupported and unsupportable. Plaintiff received what she bargained for and has no basis for any relief."

There is currently a motion to dismiss the case pending with the next hearing reportedly set to take place on May 16.

Paul himself has previously hit out at the lawsuit, saying the study referred to in the court documents to bring this case forward is 'b******t'.

On TikTok, he said: "Anyone can sue anyone at any time, that does not make the lawsuit true and in this case, it is not.

"There's claims that 'forever chemicals' come from plastic, so in this case they're not talking about the actual drink, the liquid, Prime, they're talking about the bottle Prime is manufactured in. This ain't a rinky dink operation - we use the top bottle manufacturers in the United States.

"The products are manufactured by our company in a manner compliant with all pertinent current Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) by the United States Food and Drug Administration. All our suppliers use GMP facilities."

