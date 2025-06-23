Loyle Carner to kick off Glastonbury-themed week of CBeebies Bedtime Stories

Hip hop musician Loyle Carner is to kick off a Glastonbury Festival-themed week of CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The London-born musician, 30, who is billed to play the Other Stage on Friday, will read from the children’s book I Touched the Sun by Leah Hayes, which follows a young boy who wants to fly up into the sky to touch the sun.

“Let’s go! I’ve practised for this every night in my son’s room,” Carner said.

“Reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story is just a magical thing to do.

“I know this story inside out – it’s my favourite book, and my son’s and my daughter’s. We read it almost every night.”

Loyle Carner performing on The Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Ian West

The special week continues with stories recorded at last year’s festival, with new stories airing from Friday.

A story read by The Last Dinner Party’s Abigail Morris will air on Tuesday and this will be followed by a reading from alternative R&B singer Sampha on Wednesday, with The Streets’ Mike Skinner reading a story on Thursday.

Carner, who has had two albums shortlisted for the Mercury Prize, recently released his fourth studio album Hopefully!

He is part of a Glastonbury Festival line-up that includes headline performances from British pop/rock band The 1975, veteran musician Neil Young and his band The Chrome Hearts, and US pop star Olivia Rodrigo.

The rapper’s story airs on Monday at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

Surprise celebrity readers will be revealed on CBeebies’ social media channels throughout the week.