Mother three years sober taking part in “unthinkable” Royal Parks Half Marathon

A mother who is more than three years sober will be celebrating the “unthinkable” by running in the Royal Parks Half Marathon alongside her daughter.

A record 250 people are taking part in the London event for the charity Alcohol Change, with more than £40,000 raised to support efforts in reducing alcohol harm.

For business coach Theresa Hargreaves, 50, the challenge would have been “unthinkable” as recently as a few years ago, when she felt her life revolved around wine and would often struggle to get out of bed.

Since joining a 28-day alcohol-free programme in 2022, Theresa’s recovery has transformed her outlook on life.

Speaking ahead of the race, Theresa said: “It’s a celebration of life, resilience, and transformation. Today, I live a life filled with gratitude, motivation, and love.”

Theresa, from Scarborough, will be joined in the run by her daughter Charlotte, 20, something she said was “truly special”.

On why the duo are running for Alcohol Change UK, Theresa said: “Having lived the benefits of an alcohol-free life and seen what the impact of a life with alcohol can do, not only to the individual but their whole community, I am absolutely 100% behind the work that Alcohol Change UK does.

“I genuinely feel that the tide is starting to turn on our social attitudes and culture towards alcohol, and Alcohol Change UK is a strong force in the work it does to do this.”

Actor Liam Webster, 36, is also running the half marathon on behalf of Alcohol Change.

He began drinking alcohol for “the wrong reasons” and felt powerless and trapped against his dependency on alcohol, fearing the social consequences of giving up, believing he might be seen as a failure.

“Especially as a gay man – where alcohol plays such a huge part in our community – I was scared I was about to ostracise myself more than I already felt at times,” he said.

“I was convinced it would be impossible to even find love if I didn’t drink as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.”

After staying sober for a year, Liam has gradually begun to reintroduce alcohol to his life, with a new found respect and knowledge of the potential risks.

Speaking about fundraising for Alcohol Change UK, Liam said: “It is a great charity which can help people struggling with the difficulties alcohol can cause in our lives, without fear of judgment or stigma.

“Learning you may be using alcohol for the wrong reasons can be a terrifying and lonely experience and Alcohol Change UK can help many people feel supported with this scenario before it becomes a deeper issue.”

According to the organisation, they are not “anti-alcohol” but work to promote “alcohol change.”

“We are for a future in which people drink as a conscious choice, not a default; where the issues which lead to alcohol problems like poverty, mental health issues, homelessness are addressed; where those of us who drink too much, and our loved ones, have access to high-quality support whenever we need it, without shame or stigma,” they said.

The Royal Parks Half Marathon route consists of four of the eight Royal Parks and incorporates landmarks including Buckingham Palace, Horse Guards Parade, Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament, Kensington Palace, Horse Guards Parade, Big Ben and more.